Moor Mother Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Woody Shaw” Jazz Codes Due Out July 1 via ANTI-

Photography by Samantha Isasian



Moor Mother (aka Camae Ayewa) has announced the release of a new album, Jazz Codes, which will be out on July 1 via ANTI-. She has also shared a video for a new album track “Woody Shaw,” featuring Melanie Charles. View the Cyrus Moussavi-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Ayewa’s most recent album, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, came out last year via ANTI-.

Jazz Codes Tracklist:

1. UMZANSI (feat Black Quantum Futurism featuring Mary Lattimore)

2. APRIL 7th (feat Keir Neuringer)

3. GOLDEN LADY (feat Melanie Charles)

4. JOE MCPHEE NATION TIME INTRO (feat Keir Neuringer)

5. ODE TO MARY (feat Orion Sun & Jason Moran)

6. WOODY SHAW (feat Melanie Charles)

7. MEDITATION RAG (feat Aquiles Navarro & Alya Al Sultani)

8. SO SWEET AMINA (feat Justmadnice & Keir Neuringer)

9. DUST TOGETHER (feat Wolf Weston & Aquiles Navarro)

10. RAP JASM (feat AKAI SOLO & Justmadnice)

11. BLUES AWAY (feat Fatboi Sharif)

12. BLAME (feat Justmadnice)

13. ARMS SAVE (feat Nicole Mitchell)

14. REAL TRILL HOURS (feat Yung Morpheus)

15. EVENING (feat Wolf Weston)

16. BARELY WOKE (feat Wolf Weston)

17. NOISE JISM

18. THOMAS STANLEY JAZZCODES OUTRO (feat Irreversible Entanglements & Thomas Stanley)

19. BLACK HONEY (feat. Loijj & Honeychile) (bonus track)

20. WE GOT THE JAZZ (feat. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer, Aquiles Navarro) (bonus track)

21. BLACK DUST BLUES (feat. Elaine Mitchener) (bonus track)

