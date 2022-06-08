Moor Mother Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Woody Shaw”
Jazz Codes Due Out July 1 via ANTI-
Jun 08, 2022
Photography by Samantha Isasian
Moor Mother (aka Camae Ayewa) has announced the release of a new album, Jazz Codes, which will be out on July 1 via ANTI-. She has also shared a video for a new album track “Woody Shaw,” featuring Melanie Charles. View the Cyrus Moussavi-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Ayewa’s most recent album, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, came out last year via ANTI-.
Jazz Codes Tracklist:
1. UMZANSI (feat Black Quantum Futurism featuring Mary Lattimore)
2. APRIL 7th (feat Keir Neuringer)
3. GOLDEN LADY (feat Melanie Charles)
4. JOE MCPHEE NATION TIME INTRO (feat Keir Neuringer)
5. ODE TO MARY (feat Orion Sun & Jason Moran)
6. WOODY SHAW (feat Melanie Charles)
7. MEDITATION RAG (feat Aquiles Navarro & Alya Al Sultani)
8. SO SWEET AMINA (feat Justmadnice & Keir Neuringer)
9. DUST TOGETHER (feat Wolf Weston & Aquiles Navarro)
10. RAP JASM (feat AKAI SOLO & Justmadnice)
11. BLUES AWAY (feat Fatboi Sharif)
12. BLAME (feat Justmadnice)
13. ARMS SAVE (feat Nicole Mitchell)
14. REAL TRILL HOURS (feat Yung Morpheus)
15. EVENING (feat Wolf Weston)
16. BARELY WOKE (feat Wolf Weston)
17. NOISE JISM
18. THOMAS STANLEY JAZZCODES OUTRO (feat Irreversible Entanglements & Thomas Stanley)
19. BLACK HONEY (feat. Loijj & Honeychile) (bonus track)
20. WE GOT THE JAZZ (feat. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer, Aquiles Navarro) (bonus track)
21. BLACK DUST BLUES (feat. Elaine Mitchener) (bonus track)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Sam Prekop and John McEntire Announce Debut Collaborative Album, Share Single “A Ghost at Noon” (News) — Sam Prekop, John McEntire, The Sea and Cake, Tortoise
- Gaz Coombes of Supergrass Shares New Solo Song “Sonny the Strong” (News) — Supergrass, Gaz Coombes
- Marci Shares Video for New Single “Terminal” (News) — Marci, TOPS
- NEU! Announce 50th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, Share Remix of “Hallogallo” (News) — NEU!
- Bonny Light Horseman Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “California” (News) — Bonny Light Horseman
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.