More Bands Added To The 2022 Edition Of Futurama
New Model Army headline the Saturday, post-punk legends The Skids also now on the bill
Nov 14, 2021
Futurama, the legendary post-punk, and electronic music festival, originally due to return in 2020 and delayed twice due to the pandemic, is now set to finally take place over the Easter Weekend in 2022 - April 16th and 17th. Situated across three venues in the city of Liverpool; Invisible Wind Factory, which serves as the main venue hosting two stages. The Auditorium (main stage) and Substation (Downstairs). The other two venues are the Make Arts Centre which is linked to Invisible Wind Factory via a walkway through the main venue and Ten Streets Social, which hosts the New Bands Stage.
There have been some unavoidable line-up changes to the event due to rescheduling issues. Futurama was unable to offer a headline slot on a workable day for original headliners Heaven 17, so sadly they have had to withdraw from the event. However, Futurama are pleased to announce that New Model Army are now the new headliners for the Saturday with very special guests The Skids as main support.
New Model Army played the fifth Futurama event in Leeds back in 1983 and they are just about to embark on a 40th Anniversary Tour in November that takes in Glasgow Garage, Nottingham Rock City and London Roundhouse. One of the best live bands on the circuit, they have a huge and loyal following and they will put an amazing show as headliners at the Futurama. Meanwhile, this will be The Skids first Futurama although frontman Richard Jobson’s Armoury Show did play Futurama 5 at Leeds Queen’s Hall in 1983.
“I have a strong and fond memory of playing the Futurama festival with the Armoury Show back in 1983,” recalls Jobson. “It was exactly the kind of event we should have been playing and in the right company such as Death Cult and Killing Joke (Youth is now our producer). I feel the same kind of excitement today having been asked to return with the reformed Skids. It’s Rock’n’roll dystopia made cool in a way that JG Ballard would have approved of. I can’t wait!”
New Model Army and The Skids make for a formidable Saturday evening in Liverpool.
Tickets are now on sale priced £99.00 for the weekend and £49.50 for Saturday and Sunday
The full line up is as follows:-
SATURDAY 16th APRIL
New Model Army
The Skids
A Certain Ratio
Clock DVA
Balaam & The Angel
Spizz Energi
Heavy Lungs
John
Section 25
Evil Blizzard
Ist Ist
Girls In Synthesis
We Are Not Devo
The DSM IV
Ditz
Expelaires
Pete Bentham & The Dinner Ladies
Grandma’s House
Frauds
LibraLibra
SUNDAY 17th APRIL
Peter Hook & The Light
The Chameleons
Theatre Of Hate
The Blinders
The Lovely Eggs
Sex Gang Children
Pom Poko
Imperial Wax
The Membranes
Tokky Horror
Pozi
Witch Fever
Blue Orchids
TV Priest
Liines
Loose Articles
Dr Diablo & The Rodent Show
Twisted Nerve
The Meffs
Genn
The Pleasure Dome
For more info head to the official Futurama website.
