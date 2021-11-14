News

More Bands Added To The 2022 Edition Of Futurama New Model Army headline the Saturday, post-punk legends The Skids also now on the bill

Futurama, the legendary post-punk, and electronic music festival, originally due to return in 2020 and delayed twice due to the pandemic, is now set to finally take place over the Easter Weekend in 2022 - April 16th and 17th. Situated across three venues in the city of Liverpool; Invisible Wind Factory, which serves as the main venue hosting two stages. The Auditorium (main stage) and Substation (Downstairs). The other two venues are the Make Arts Centre which is linked to Invisible Wind Factory via a walkway through the main venue and Ten Streets Social, which hosts the New Bands Stage.

There have been some unavoidable line-up changes to the event due to rescheduling issues. Futurama was unable to offer a headline slot on a workable day for original headliners Heaven 17, so sadly they have had to withdraw from the event. However, Futurama are pleased to announce that New Model Army are now the new headliners for the Saturday with very special guests The Skids as main support.

New Model Army played the fifth Futurama event in Leeds back in 1983 and they are just about to embark on a 40th Anniversary Tour in November that takes in Glasgow Garage, Nottingham Rock City and London Roundhouse. One of the best live bands on the circuit, they have a huge and loyal following and they will put an amazing show as headliners at the Futurama. Meanwhile, this will be The Skids first Futurama although frontman Richard Jobson’s Armoury Show did play Futurama 5 at Leeds Queen’s Hall in 1983.

“I have a strong and fond memory of playing the Futurama festival with the Armoury Show back in 1983,” recalls Jobson. “It was exactly the kind of event we should have been playing and in the right company such as Death Cult and Killing Joke (Youth is now our producer). I feel the same kind of excitement today having been asked to return with the reformed Skids. It’s Rock’n’roll dystopia made cool in a way that JG Ballard would have approved of. I can’t wait!”

New Model Army and The Skids make for a formidable Saturday evening in Liverpool.

Tickets are now on sale HERE priced £99.00 for the weekend and £49.50 for Saturday and Sunday

The full line up is as follows:-

SATURDAY 16th APRIL

New Model Army

The Skids

A Certain Ratio

Clock DVA

Balaam & The Angel

Spizz Energi

Heavy Lungs

John

Section 25

Evil Blizzard

Ist Ist

Girls In Synthesis

We Are Not Devo

The DSM IV

Ditz

Expelaires

Pete Bentham & The Dinner Ladies

Grandma’s House

Frauds

LibraLibra





SUNDAY 17th APRIL

Peter Hook & The Light

The Chameleons

Theatre Of Hate

The Blinders

The Lovely Eggs

Sex Gang Children

Pom Poko

Imperial Wax

The Membranes

Tokky Horror

Pozi

Witch Fever

Blue Orchids

TV Priest

Liines

Loose Articles

Dr Diablo & The Rodent Show

Twisted Nerve

The Meffs

Genn

The Pleasure Dome

For more info head to the official Futurama website.