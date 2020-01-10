News

Morrissey Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” I Am Not a Dog on a Chain Due Out March 20 via BMG; New Single Features Thelma Houston

Morrissey has announced a new album, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, and has shared its first single, "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?" (which features guest vocals from Motown legend Thelma Houston). I Am Not a Dog on a Chain is due out March 20 via BMG. Check out "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?" below, followed by the album's tracklist. Above is the album's cover art.

Joe Chicarelli (Beck, The Strokes, The Killers) produced I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, which was recorded at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California. I Am Not a Dog on a Chain follows 2018's California Son, a covers album that featured Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, LP (aka Laura Pergolizzi), Broken Social Scene's Ariel Engle, Petra Haden, and Young The Giant's Sameer Gadhia. Morrissey's last album of originals was 2017's Low in High School.

Chicarelli had this to say about the album in a press release: "I have now produced four studio albums for Morrissey. This is his boldest and most adventurous album yet. He has pushed the boundaries yet again - both musically and lyrically. And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but... Morrissey!"

Houston, who had a #1 hit with her 1977 version of "Don't Leave Me This Way," had this to say about working with Morrissey: "One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists. I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they're doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't. I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I'm singing really works on 'Bobby.' And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!"

Of course, it bears mentioning, that Morrissey has come under fire over the years for controversial comments he's made in support of far right political parties.

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain Tracklist:

01 Jim Jim Falls

02 Love Is On Its Way Out

03 Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?

04 I Am Not A Dog On A Chain

05 What Kind of People Live in These Houses?

06 Knockabout World

07 Darling, I Hug A Pillow

08 Once I Saw the River Clean

09 The Truth About Ruth

10 The Secret of Music

11 My Hurling Days Are Done

