Friday, January 31st, 2020  
Morrissey Shares New Song “Love Is On Its Way Out”

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain Due Out March 20 via BMG

Jan 31, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Donnie Knutson
Morrissey is releasing a new album, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, on March 20 via BMG. Now he has shared another song from it, "Love Is On Its Way Out." Listen below.

Previously Morrissey shared the album's first single, "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?" (which featured guest vocals from Motown legend Thelma Houston).

Joe Chicarelli (Beck, The Strokes, The Killers) produced I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, which was recorded at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California. I Am Not a Dog on a Chain follows 2018's California Son, a covers album that featured Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, LP (aka Laura Pergolizzi), Broken Social Scene's Ariel Engle, Petra Haden, and Young The Giant's Sameer Gadhia. Morrissey's last album of originals was 2017's Low in High School.

Chicarelli had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "I have now produced four studio albums for Morrissey. This is his boldest and most adventurous album yet. He has pushed the boundaries yet again - both musically and lyrically. And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but... Morrissey!"

Of course, it always bears mentioning that Morrissey has come under fire over the years for controversial comments he's made in support of far right political parties.

Also read our review of Low in High School.

