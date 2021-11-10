News

Moses Sumney Announces Live Album and Performance Film, Shares Lead Single “Bystanders (in space)” Live from Blackalachia Due Out December 10 via TUNTUM

Photography by Spencer Kelly



Moses Sumney has announced a new live album, entitled Live from Blackalachia, to be released alongside its performance film counterpart, Blackalachia. It will be out on December 10 via Sumney’s own label, TUNTUM. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Bystanders (in space),” which is accompanied by a one-shot performance video. View the video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Sumney elaborates on the new live album and film in a press release: “In early 2020, my band and I gathered in my home in Western North Carolina, living and breathing together, re-arranging songs from my first two albums into a live odyssey. As the year unfurled and the international tour was wiped off the cosmic schedule, I realized there should be some kind of record, a copper snapshot of those musical arrangements and the turmoil and beauty of that year. So we took to the Appalachian mountains and filmed and recorded Live From Blackalachia.

“The band congregated in the heat of a lulled summer, with a mere 10 days to learn and relearn the music. Drums, keys, guitars, double bass, violin, saxophones, trombone. Bees, birds, squirrels, crickets, frogs. Over the course of two days, we filmed 14 songs, totally live, the trees as our audience, the grasshoppers our background singers.

“Live from Blackalachia is a wild imagining of what can happen when we seek not just to reclaim nature, but to re-integrate with it.”

Sumney released a double album, græ, in 2020 via Jagjaguwar, which earned him a spot on the cover of one of our print issues.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on his debut album, Aromanticism.

Live from Blackalachia Tracklist:

1. insula

2. Virile

3. Conveyor

4. Quarrel

5. In Bloom (in the woods)

6. space nation race place

7. Colouour

8. Plastic

9. Bless Me

10. Cut Me

11. Bystanders (in space)

12. Me in 20 Years

13. Doomed

14. Polly

