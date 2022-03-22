 Moses Sumney Collaborates With Son Lux for New Song “Fence” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022  
Moses Sumney Collaborates With Son Lux for New Song “Fence”

Everything Everywhere All At Once Soundtrack and Film Out April 8

Mar 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Moses Sumney has collaborated with Son Lux, the composers of the upcoming A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The resulting song, “Fence,” is out now, and it will be featured on the film’s soundtrack, which is set to release on April 8 alongside the film. Listen to “Fence” below.

Son Lux previously shared the track “This Is a Life,” a song from the soundtrack which features Mitski and David Byrne, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

