Moses Sumney Shares Live Version of “In Bloom”
Live from Blackalachia Due Out December 10 via TUNTUM
Dec 02, 2021
Photography by Spencer Kelly
Moses Sumney has shared a live version of “In Bloom” from his newest album, græ. This new version, entitled “In Bloom (in the woods),” is the latest release from Sumney’s forthcoming live album, Live from Blackalachia, which will be released alongside its performance film counterpart, Blackalachia, on December 10 via his own label, TUNTUM. Listen to the new song below.
Upon announcement of the album in November, Sumney shared its lead single, “Bystanders (in space).” græ came out last year via Jagjaguwar, and earned him a spot on the cover of one of our print issues.
Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on his debut album, Aromanticism.
