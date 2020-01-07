News

Moses Sumney Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Me in 20 Years” græ Due Out February and May 15 via Jagjaguwar





Moses Sumney is releasing a new double album, græ, in two parts, with the first part coming digitally in February (exact date TBA) and then the second part coming on May 15, which is also when the full album is released physically via Jagjaguwar. Now Sumney has shared a new song from the second part, "Me in 20 Years," via a lyric video. Sumney co-produced the song with Daniel Lopation (Oneohtrix Point Never), and Matt Otto. Listen and watch below.

Previously Sumney shared græ's first single, "Virile," via a self-directed video for the track. "Virile" was one of our Songs of the Week. Sumney then shared another song from the first part, "Polly," which is the final track of part one.

Græ is Sumney's sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017's full-length debut, Aromanticism, and 2018's Black in Deep Red, 2014 EP. Aromanticism was our #1 Debut Album of 2017 and one of our overall Top 100 Albums of 2017. The album is his first since relocating to Asheville, North Carolina.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on Aromanticism.

