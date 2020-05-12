News

All





Moses Sumney Shares Lyric Video for Two New Songs – “Bless Me” and “Before You Go” græ Due Out This Friday via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Eric Gyamfi



Moses Sumney is releasing a new double album, græ, in two parts, the first part came out digitally in February and the second part is coming on this Friday, which is also when the full album is released via Jagjaguwar. Now Sumney has shared the album’s final two songs, “Bless Me” and “Before You Go,” in one lyric video. “Before You Go” is a short two-minute coda. Watch and listen below.

Previously Sumney shared græ’s first single, “Virile,” via a self-directed video for the track. “Virile” was one of our Songs of the Week. Sumney then shared another song from the first part, “Polly,” which is the final track of part one. Then he shared a new song from the second part, “Me in 20 Years,” via a lyric video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then he shared a new song from the first part, “Cut Me” (which was again one of our Songs of the Week) and debuted another song from part one, “Conveyor,” via a live video session at the Moog Sound Lab in Asheville, North Carolina. Sumney then stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Cut Me.” Then Sumney shared a visually striking self-directed video for “Cut Me.”

Græ is Sumney’s sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017’s full-length debut, Aromanticism, and 2018’s Black in Deep Red, 2014 EP. Aromanticism was our #1 Debut Album of 2017 and one of our overall Top 100 Albums of 2017. The album is his first since relocating to Asheville, North Carolina.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on Aromanticism.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.