Moses Sumney Shares New Song “Cut Me” and Live Moog Session Performing New Song “Conveyer” græ Due Out February 21 and May 15 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Alexander Black



Moses Sumney is releasing a new double album, græ, in two parts, with the first part coming digitally on February 21 (that release date was just announced) and then the second part coming on May 15, which is also when the full album is released physically via Jagjaguwar. Now Sumney has shared a new song from the first part, "Cut Me." Sumney also recently debuted another song from part one, "Conveyor," via a live video session at the Moog Sound Lab in Asheville, North Carolina. Below listen to "Cut Me" and watch the Moog session for "Conveyor."

Sumney has also announced a residency at Los Angeles' Bootleg Theater from February 13 to March 4, in which the album will be playing and Sumney will be giving weekly free performances on Wednesday nights.

Here's how the press release describes the residency: "Between the hours of 12 and 5PM on Monday through Saturday from February 13th through March 4th, fans will be able to enter the Bootleg Theater where græ will be playing in immersive, 3D Audio via Amazon Music HD on an Echo Studio. The space will aim to create community and conversation among those representations of græ-ness. Throughout the course of the residency there will be weekly free live performances by Moses Sumney every Wednesday night, starting on February 12th into the first week of March."

Previously Sumney shared græ's first single, "Virile," via a self-directed video for the track. "Virile" was one of our Songs of the Week. Sumney then shared another song from the first part, "Polly," which is the final track of part one. Then he shared a new song from the second part, "Me in 20 Years," via a lyric video (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

Græ is Sumney's sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017's full-length debut, Aromanticism, and 2018's Black in Deep Red, 2014 EP. Aromanticism was our #1 Debut Album of 2017 and one of our overall Top 100 Albums of 2017. The album is his first since relocating to Asheville, North Carolina.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on Aromanticism.

