News

All





Moses Sumney Shares Visually Striking Self-Directed Video for “Cut Me” græ Due Out May 15 via Jagjaguwar





Moses Sumney is releasing a new double album, græ, in two parts, the first part came out digitally in February and the second part is coming on May 15, which is also when the full album is released physically via Jagjaguwar. Now Sumney has shared a visually striking self-directed video for the album’s previously shared single “Cut Me.” It starts with Sumney in the back of an ambulance and continues with him and two dancers (Emara Jackson and Malachi Middleton) in an abandoned hospital and funeral home. Watch it below.

In a press release Sumney says the video “is a satirization of the medical industrial complex, and a chuckle in the face of black death.”

Previously Sumney shared græ’s first single, “Virile,” via a self-directed video for the track. “Virile” was one of our Songs of the Week. Sumney then shared another song from the first part, “Polly,” which is the final track of part one. Then he shared a new song from the second part, “Me in 20 Years,” via a lyric video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then he shared a new song from the first part, “Cut Me” (which was again one of our Songs of the Week) and debuted another song from part one, “Conveyor,” via a live video session at the Moog Sound Lab in Asheville, North Carolina. Sumney then stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Cut Me.”

Græ is Sumney’s sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017’s full-length debut, Aromanticism, and 2018’s Black in Deep Red, 2014 EP. Aromanticism was our #1 Debut Album of 2017 and one of our overall Top 100 Albums of 2017. The album is his first since relocating to Asheville, North Carolina.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on Aromanticism.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.