Mouth Congress (Scott Thompson and Paul Bellini from “Kids in the Hall”) Announce Compilation Album Waiting for Henry Due Out December 10 via Captured Tracks





Mouth Congress (the duo of Scott Thompson and Paul Bellini from Canadian sketch comedy KIds in the Hall) have announced the release of a compilation album, Waiting for Henry. It will be out on December 10 via Captured Tracks. They have also shared a video for a song from the upcoming release, “The People Have Spoken.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Thompson and Bellini recorded roughly 600 songs between 1984 and 1988 under the pseudonym Mouth Congress (referring to Sir Richard Burton’s term for oral sex in his translation of the Kama Sutra). Their songs, most of which were recorded on a Tascam 4-track recorder, primarily deal with their experiences as young gay men in the ’80s. They performed a good deal of live shows and were set to distribute a seven-track demo tape of their work when Kids in the Hall took off and the project was ultimately abandoned. Waiting for Henry pares down the initial 600 recordings to a mere 29, and is their first official release.

Waiting for Henry Tracklist:

1. Sex and Love

2. Be My Hole

3. Heavy Breather

4. Guess I’ll Just Jerk Off Again

5. Wind in My Belly

6. Guilt

7. Band from France

8. Tom

9. Womyn

10. What Is This Thing Called Love?

11. Fascist Love Song

12. Lullaby on Blow

13. Why?

14. We Back Together

15. Young and Alive in 1975

16. Thanks for the Disco

17. A Wig

18. Pepper Pot

19. Lorenzo The Chef

20. Give In

21. The People Have Spoken

22. What Do I Wear On A Trip To the Moon?

23. Christopher

24. Testicle Delight

25. Water Nymph

26. A Queen’s Lament

27. Julie Newmar

28. Madamifesto

29. Let’s Hear It for Show Business

