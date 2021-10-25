 Mouth Congress (Scott Thompson and Paul Bellini from “Kids in the Hall”) Announce Compilation Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 25th, 2021  
Mouth Congress (Scott Thompson and Paul Bellini from “Kids in the Hall”) Announce Compilation Album

Waiting for Henry Due Out December 10 via Captured Tracks

Oct 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Mouth Congress (the duo of Scott Thompson and Paul Bellini from Canadian sketch comedy KIds in the Hall) have announced the release of a compilation album, Waiting for Henry. It will be out on December 10 via Captured Tracks. They have also shared a video for a song from the upcoming release, “The People Have Spoken.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Thompson and Bellini recorded roughly 600 songs between 1984 and 1988 under the pseudonym Mouth Congress (referring to Sir Richard Burton’s term for oral sex in his translation of the Kama Sutra). Their songs, most of which were recorded on a Tascam 4-track recorder, primarily deal with their experiences as young gay men in the ’80s. They performed a good deal of live shows and were set to distribute a seven-track demo tape of their work when Kids in the Hall took off and the project was ultimately abandoned. Waiting for Henry pares down the initial 600 recordings to a mere 29, and is their first official release.

Waiting for Henry Tracklist:

1. Sex and Love
2. Be My Hole
3. Heavy Breather
4. Guess I’ll Just Jerk Off Again
5. Wind in My Belly
6. Guilt
7. Band from France
8. Tom
9. Womyn
10. What Is This Thing Called Love?
11. Fascist Love Song
12. Lullaby on Blow
13. Why?
14. We Back Together
15. Young and Alive in 1975
16. Thanks for the Disco
17. A Wig
18. Pepper Pot
19. Lorenzo The Chef
20. Give In
21. The People Have Spoken
22. What Do I Wear On A Trip To the Moon?
23. Christopher
24. Testicle Delight
25. Water Nymph
26. A Queen’s Lament
27. Julie Newmar
28. Madamifesto
29. Let’s Hear It for Show Business

