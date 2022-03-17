News

Muse Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Compliance” Will of the People Due Out August 26 via Warner

Photography by Nick Fancher



British trio Muse have announced the release of a new album, Will of the People, which will be out on August 26 via Warner. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “Compliance.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Frontman Matt Bellamy states in a press release: “Will Of The People was created in Los Angeles and London and is influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world. A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilization of the global order all informed Will Of The People. It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long, are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

Elaborating on the new single, Bellamy adds: “‘Compliance’ is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group. Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms and religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with. They sell us comforting myths, telling us only they can explain reality while simultaneously diminishing our freedom, autonomy and independent thought. We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘two minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason & compassion. They just need our Compliance.”

Muse’s last album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018 via Warner.

Will of the People Tracklist:

1. Will Of The People

2. Compliance

3. Liberation

4. Won’t Stand Down

5. Ghosts (How Can I Move On)

6. You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

7. Kill Or Be Killed

8. Verona

9. Euphoria

10. We Are Fucking Fucked

