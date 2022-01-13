Muse Share Dystopian Video for New Song “Won’t Stand Down”
More New Music Promised
Jan 13, 2022
Photography by Nick Fancher
British trio Muse have shared a new song, “Won’t Stand Down,” via one of their signature dystopian music videos, this time featuring an elderly frontman Matt Bellamy controlling an ominous army with flick of his fingers. Jared Hogan directed the video, which was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Bellamy had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Won’t Stand Down’ is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”
Muse’s last album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018 via Warner Bros. A press release promises the band is currently working on more new music. The band also features Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme.
Muse Tour Dates:
June 3, 2022 - Rock AM Ring - Nürburgring, Germany
June 5, 2022 - Rock Im Park - Nürburgring, Germany
June 9, 2022 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria
June 11, 2022 - Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany
June 17, 2022 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy
June 19, 2022 - Isle of Wight Festival - Newport, England
June 21, 2022 - VOLT Festival - Hungary, Sopron
June 24, 2022 - Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark
June 26, 2022 - Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain
June 29, 2022 - Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece
July 2, 2022 - OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland
July 3, 2022 - Les Eurockéennes De Belfort - Belfort, France
July 6, 2022 - Beauregard Festival - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France
July 8, 2022 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain
July 10, 2022 - Les Déferlantes Festival - Céret, France
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Tears For Fears Share New Single “Break the Man” (News) — Tears for Fears
- Young Prisms Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Honeydew” (News) — Young Prisms
- CHAI Share New Single “WHOLE” (News) — CHAI
- Methyl Ethel Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Proof” Feat. Stella Donnelly (News) — Methyl Ethel
- Covers (Review) — Cat Power
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.