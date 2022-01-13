 Muse Share Dystopian Video for New Song “Won’t Stand Down” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 13th, 2022  
Muse Share Dystopian Video for New Song “Won’t Stand Down”

More New Music Promised

Jan 13, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Nick Fancher
British trio Muse have shared a new song, “Won’t Stand Down,” via one of their signature dystopian music videos, this time featuring an elderly frontman Matt Bellamy controlling an ominous army with flick of his fingers. Jared Hogan directed the video, which was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Bellamy had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Won’t Stand Down’ is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

Muse’s last album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018 via Warner Bros. A press release promises the band is currently working on more new music. The band also features Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme.

Muse Tour Dates:

June 3, 2022 - Rock AM Ring - Nürburgring, Germany
June 5, 2022 - Rock Im Park - Nürburgring, Germany
June 9, 2022 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria
June 11, 2022 - Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany
June 17, 2022 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy
June 19, 2022 - Isle of Wight Festival - Newport, England
June 21, 2022 - VOLT Festival - Hungary, Sopron
June 24, 2022 - Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark
June 26, 2022 - Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain
June 29, 2022 - Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece
July 2, 2022 - OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland
July 3, 2022 - Les Eurockéennes De Belfort - Belfort, France
July 6, 2022 - Beauregard Festival - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France
July 8, 2022 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain
July 10, 2022 - Les Déferlantes Festival - Céret, France

