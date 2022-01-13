News

Muse Share Dystopian Video for New Song “Won’t Stand Down” More New Music Promised

Photography by Nick Fancher



British trio Muse have shared a new song, “Won’t Stand Down,” via one of their signature dystopian music videos, this time featuring an elderly frontman Matt Bellamy controlling an ominous army with flick of his fingers. Jared Hogan directed the video, which was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Bellamy had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Won’t Stand Down’ is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

Muse’s last album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018 via Warner Bros. A press release promises the band is currently working on more new music. The band also features Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme.

Muse Tour Dates:

June 3, 2022 - Rock AM Ring - Nürburgring, Germany

June 5, 2022 - Rock Im Park - Nürburgring, Germany

June 9, 2022 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11, 2022 - Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany

June 17, 2022 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy

June 19, 2022 - Isle of Wight Festival - Newport, England

June 21, 2022 - VOLT Festival - Hungary, Sopron

June 24, 2022 - Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark

June 26, 2022 - Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain

June 29, 2022 - Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece

July 2, 2022 - OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 3, 2022 - Les Eurockéennes De Belfort - Belfort, France

July 6, 2022 - Beauregard Festival - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

July 8, 2022 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 10, 2022 - Les Déferlantes Festival - Céret, France

