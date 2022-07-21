Muse Share Video for New Song “Kill or Be Killed”
Will of the People Due Out August 26 via Warner
Jul 21, 2022
Photography by Nick Fancher
British trio Muse have shared a video for their new song “Kill or Be Killed.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Will of the People, which will be out on August 26 via Warner. View the Ben Lowe-directed video below.
The band’s Matt Bellamy states in a press release: “‘Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl. Lyrically the song takes influence from my favorite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die,’ a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”
Upon announcement of the new album, Muse shared the song “Compliance.” They later shared the album’s title track, “Will of the People.” Their last album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018 via Warner.
