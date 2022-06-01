News

All





Muse Share Video for Their New Single “Will of the People” Will of the People Due Out August 26 via Warner

Photography by Nick Fancher



British trio Muse have shared a video for their new single, “Will of the People.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on August 26 via Warner. View the Tom Teller-directed video below.

Frontman Matt Bellamy states in a press release: “‘Will of the People’ is a fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought ‘fuck this.’”

Upon announcement of the new album, Muse shared the song “Compliance.” Their last album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018 via Warner.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.