Muzz Announce New “Covers” EP and Concert Performance, Share Cover of “Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart” Covers Will Be Out December 9 on Matador

Photography by Driely S.



Muzz, the trio between artists Paul Banks (Interpol), Matt Barrick (The Walkmen), and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), have announced Covers, a new EP which features covers of songs by Arthur Russell, Bob Dylan, Mazzy Star, and Tracy Chapman. Coinciding with the announcement, they have released their version of Russell’s “Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart.” Covers will be released on December 9 via Matador. Check out “Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart” below, as well as the tracklist and artwork for Covers.

The trio has also announced “Muzz—Live in Kingston, NY,” which will be their first ever exclusive live performance. The event, filmed at Reade’s Old Kingston Theater, will premiere on December 4 at 4 p.m. EST, beginning with a live Q&A with the trio. The performance features guest appearances by artists Annie Nero (bass, backing vocals) and Stuart Bogie (saxophone, flute, harmonica, clarinet, keyboard). It will be available on-demand for a 48-hour period following the initial performance, along with a limited-edition T-shirt that was created by the band which will be available to ticket buyers. You can purchase tickets here.

Muzz released their self-titled debut album back in June on Matador. In July, the group shared a video for “Summer Love,” a song from the album. Check out our interview with them here.

Covers EP Tracklist:

1. Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart

2. Girl From the North Country

3. Fade Into You

4. For You

