 Muzz (New Band From Interpol's Paul Banks) Share New Song "Bad Feeling"
Friday, March 6th, 2020  
Muzz (New Band From Interpol’s Paul Banks) Share New Song “Bad Feeling”

Band Also Features Matt Barrick (The Walkmen) and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman)

Mar 05, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Paul Banks of Interpol has formed a new band, Muzz, that also features Matt Barrick (The Walkmen) and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman). They have shared their first song, "Bad Feeling." It's a little more lush and chill than the post-punk assault of Interpol. Not much more is known about the band, such as whether or not "Bad Feeling" is taken from a forthcoming EP or album. Listen to the song below.

Interpol (which also features Daniel Kessler and Sam Fogarino) released a new EP, A Fine Mess, last year via Matador. It followed their 2018 album Marauder. Outside of Interpol, Banks has released two solo albums (2009's Julian Plenti is... Skyscraper and 2012's Banks) and one album with RZA as Banks & Steelz (2016's Anything But Words).

Read our 2018 interview with Interpol on Marauder.

(Via Brooklyn Vegan)

There are no comments for this entry yet.

