Muzz Share Video for “Summer Love”

Muzz is a new band that features Paul Banks of Interpol, Matt Barrick of The Walkmen, and Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman. Last month they released their self-titled debut album via Matador. Now they have shared a video for the album’s “Summer Love.” It features an overgrown and abandoned drive-in movie screen onto which images of the band can be found. Banks edited the video, which features collage work by Andrew McGranahan. Watch it below.

In a press release Banks says the video combines “footage Matt shot a few years ago of a deserted drive-through theater, with clips we individually generated during lockdown and the majestically psychedelic collage work of the great Andrew McGranahan. It’s what we feel is a nice visual poem to accompany the song. Rather than a summer lockdown document, we aimed more to emulate the work of Truffaut, Fellini, or Cassavetes and to capture three stories of romance and solitude. Lofty aspirations, humble result; but we hope you enjoy it even a fraction as much as we did creating it.”

Read our recent in-depth interview with Muzz.

Read our review of Muzz.

Stream the album here.

Banks and Kaufman have known each other since they were teenagers and both have also worked with Barrick before. Muzz’s earliest recordings date back to 2015. All three members wrote, arranged, and performed the album. And while Banks is usually the sole lyricist in Interpol, here all three members contributed to the lyrics.

“Josh has more training as a theory musician while Paul comes from a different perspective,” Barrick said about the process in a previous press release. “You never know how Paul’s gonna approach a song, lyrically and melodically, so it’s always unusual and exciting. Everyone is open to everyone else’s ideas. I think three is a great number of people for a band. We all had a big hand in everything.”

Kaufman had this to say about the band’s sound: “The music has this weird, super removed vibe but is also personal and emotional at the same time. If something felt natural in a simple way, we left it. I’d never heard Paul’s voice framed like that—a string section, horns, guitars—we know none of that is visionary but it felt classic and kind of classy.”

The band’s name stems from the word Kaufman used to describe the band’s sound, or as the press release put it, “the music’s subtle, analog quality and texture.”

Summing up the album Banks said: “Ultimately, the music speaks for itself. We have a genuine, organic artistic chemistry together. It’s partly a shared musical taste from youth, as with me and Josh, but then it’s also the souls of my friends that resonate with me when expressed through music. I think it’s cosmic.”

Previously Muzz shared their first song, “Bad Feeling.” It was a little more lush and chill than the post-punk assault of Interpol and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another new song, “Broken Tambourine,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then the album’s third single was “Red Western Sky,” also shared via a video and also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a live acoustic video for “Bad Feeling.” Then they shared a live acoustic video of the three members performing the previously unreleased song from the album, “Trinidad,” separately and remotely. Then Muzz shared another song from the album, “Knuckleduster,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was released, album track “All Is Dead to Me” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Interpol (which also features Daniel Kessler and Sam Fogarino) released a new EP, A Fine Mess, last year via Matador. It followed their 2018 album Marauder. Outside of Interpol, Banks has released two solo albums (2009’s Julian Plenti is... Skyscraper and 2012’s Banks) and one album with RZA as Banks & Steelz (2016’s Anything But Words).

Read our 2018 interview with Interpol on Marauder.

