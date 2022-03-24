News

mxmtoon Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “sad disco” rising Due Out May 20 via AWAL

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia



Mxmtoon has announced the release of a new album, rising, which will be out on May 20 via AWAL. She has also shared a video for a new album single, “sad disco.” View the Elizabeth Archer-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, mxmtoon states: “I was 17 years old when I wrote my song ‘prom dress.’ Four years later, I sat and listened to it, wondering if the lyrics and ideas still resonated with my now 21-year-old self. I decided that it did, and it also didn’t. I’ve grown up since I wrote that song and realized I wanted to make something that felt current to my individual. ‘sad disco’ was the resolution to that desire. A song built with the same bones that ‘prom dress’ was made from, but more reflective of the growth I’ve experienced in my own life since.

“It’s a song meant to make you find joy in the quiet, to emulate that feeling of being alone in your bedroom, blasting music through a pair of headphones in the middle of the night. In a way, it feels like an answer to the girl who wrote ‘prom dress’ in the first place. serving as a reminder that she isn’t stuck on the floor with tears streaming down her face forever, but that she’ll grow up, and the loneliness she sometimes feels won’t define her. She can still choose to dance and have her own ‘sad disco.’”

Check out our Why Not Both podcast episode with mxmtoon.

rising Tracklist:

1. mona lisa

2. learn to love you

3. victim of nostalgia

4. sad disco

5. frown

6. florida

7. scales

8. growing pains

9. dizzy

10. haze

11. dance (end of the world)

12. coming of age

