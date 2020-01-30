My Chemical Romance Announce Full Reunion Tour; Share Spooky Announcement Video
September and October U.S. Tour Dates
Jan 29, 2020
Photography by Claire Marie Vogel
My Chemical Romance haven't released an album in 10 years, since 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010), and broke-up in 2013, but the band already announced a handful of reunion shows last year and on December 20 they performed their first show in seven years at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. Now they have announced a full U.S. tour, with dates this September and October. The band have also shared a spooky Kris Mercado-directed announcement video featuring music composed by My Chemical Romance guitarist Ray Toro and keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. local time. Check out all the dates and the video below.
Frontman Gerard Way is also an accomplished comic book writer, working for Marvel (where he co-created Peni Parker, who ended up in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie), DC (where he launched the Young Animal imprint), and Dark Horse (where his Eisner-winning Umbrella Academy series was adapted into a 2019 Netflix show).
Read our 2016 interview with Gerard Way on Young Animal.
My Chemical Romance Tour Dates:
Sep 9th - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sep 11th - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sep 12th - Chicago, IL - RIOT FEST
Sep 14th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sep 15th - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sep 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep 18th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep 20th - Atlanta, GA - MUSIC MIDTOWN - PIEDMONT PARK
Sep 22nd - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sep 26th - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
Sep 29th - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep 30th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct 2nd - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Oct 4th - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct 6th - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct 8th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct 10th - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCK
Oct 11th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
