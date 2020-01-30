News

My Chemical Romance Announce Full Reunion Tour; Share Spooky Announcement Video September and October U.S. Tour Dates

Photography by Claire Marie Vogel



My Chemical Romance haven't released an album in 10 years, since 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010), and broke-up in 2013, but the band already announced a handful of reunion shows last year and on December 20 they performed their first show in seven years at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. Now they have announced a full U.S. tour, with dates this September and October. The band have also shared a spooky Kris Mercado-directed announcement video featuring music composed by My Chemical Romance guitarist Ray Toro and keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. local time. Check out all the dates and the video below.

Frontman Gerard Way is also an accomplished comic book writer, working for Marvel (where he co-created Peni Parker, who ended up in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie), DC (where he launched the Young Animal imprint), and Dark Horse (where his Eisner-winning Umbrella Academy series was adapted into a 2019 Netflix show).

Read our 2016 interview with Gerard Way on Young Animal.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates:

Sep 9th - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sep 11th - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sep 12th - Chicago, IL - RIOT FEST

Sep 14th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15th - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sep 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sep 18th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 20th - Atlanta, GA - MUSIC MIDTOWN - PIEDMONT PARK

Sep 22nd - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sep 26th - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

Sep 29th - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 30th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct 2nd - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Oct 4th - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct 6th - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct 8th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 10th - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCK

Oct 11th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

