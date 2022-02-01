 My Idea Announce Debut Album, Share Video for Title Track “Cry Mfer” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 1st, 2022  
My Idea Announce Debut Album, Share Video for Title Track “Cry Mfer”

Cry Mfer Due Out April 22 via Hardly Art

Feb 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by OK McCausland
My Idea, the duo consisting of Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes), have announced the release of their debut album, Cry Mfer, which will be out on April 22 via Hardly Art. They have also shared a video for the album title track. View the Daniel Brennan-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Konigsberg elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “In the moment I thought I was needing a big life change and shift, like I had been stuck in something, and I was right, I just went about it in a very wrong way. And now the thing that I’m needing, I’m getting, actually, which is through being sober and getting my life together. I was telling myself a lot of stuff through those lyrics that was subconscious. I thought I was talking to other people, but I was talking to myself.”

Water From Your Eyes are featured on our upcoming Covers of Covers compilation, which will be out on March 4 via American Laundromat.

Cry Mfer Tracklist:

1. Cry Mfer
2. Crutch
3. Baby I’m The Man
4. Lily’s Phone
5. Breathe You
6. Not Afraid Anymore
7. Yea
8. One Tree Hill (feat. thanks for coming)
9. I Can’t Dance Part 2
10. Pretty You
11. I Should Have Never Generated You
12. Popstar
13. Yr A Blur

