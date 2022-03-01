News

My Idea Share New Song “Crutch” Cry Mfer Due Out April 22 via Hardly Art

Photography by OK McCausland



My Idea, the duo consisting of Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes), are releasing their debut album, Cry Mfer, on April 22 via Hardly Art. Now they have shared its second single, “Crutch.” Listen below.

My Idea describe “Crutch” as “co-dependency anthem” and a press release says the song (and the album) both “exist as a document of Konigsberg and Amos’ collective breaking point,” adding that after recording the album they both decided to give up drinking.

The band collectively had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Crutch’ was written at a time when both of our personal lives had begun to collapse around us. Outside influences began to disappear and as we began to rely on each other more and more—the music was the only thing that functioned amidst the chaos. This song became kind of a beacon leading us through the remainder of making the album.”

Previously the band shared a video for the album title track, “Cry Mfer,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Water From Your Eyes are featured on our upcoming Covers of Covers compilation, which will be out this Friday via American Laundromat.

My Idea Tour Dates:

4/21/22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

4/22/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway ^

4/23/22 - West Hartford, CT @ University of Hartford



^ CRY MFER Record Release Show

