Tuesday, April 19th, 2022  
My Idea Share New Song “Lily’s Phone”

Cry Mfer Due Out This Friday via Hardly Art

Apr 19, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by OK McCausland
My Idea, the duo consisting of Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes), are releasing their debut album, Cry Mfer, this Friday via Hardly Art. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Lily’s Phone.” Listen below.

Konigsberg had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Lily’s Phone’ was created in layers. I had made a voicemail with my friends announcing that this was, in fact, my phone, and that you should call me back. Nate heard this and made a track loosely based on the melody of the voicemail, except now the phone belonged to our friend’s dog who was trying to sell Nate drugs (I believe this is an actual dream Nate had). The final version of the song is literally about how I enjoy talking on the phone, which most people my age would not agree with. The rest of the song is made up of abstract facts about me and things going on around me, which is how I was writing at that time. It’s made up of catchy phrasing, swirls of words, and quickly changing topics because that’s where my brain was at at that time.”

Previously the band shared a video for the album’s title track, “Cry Mfer,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Crutch,” which the band described as a “co-dependency anthem.” The album’s third single, “Breathe You,” was shared via a video and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Water From Your Eyes are featured on our Covers of Covers 20th anniversary compilation, which is out now via American Laundromat.

My Idea Tour Dates:

4/21/22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
4/22/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway ^
4/23/22 - West Hartford, CT @ University of Hartford

^ CRY MFER Record Release Show

