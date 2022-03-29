News

My Idea Share Video for New Song “Breathe You” Cry Mfer Due Out April 22 via Hardly Art

Photography by OK McCausland



My Idea, the duo consisting of Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes), are releasing their debut album, Cry Mfer, on April 22 via Hardly Art. Now they have shared its third single, “Breathe You,” via a video for the song. Rachel Brown from Water From Your Eyes directed the video. Watch it below.

Amos had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Breathe You’ was never really intended to be on the album. I made the hook/beat in the middle of a night when I was unable to sleep and sent it to Lily as a sort of ‘check out how ridiculous this is’ joke; she recorded the verses and sent it back within a day. This was during a really difficult time for both of us and we were processing our emotions in very different ways—I buried my sadness inside of humor and Lily wore hers on her sleeve. After it was finished we both forgot about it for months, eventually adding it to the album at the request of a few trusted friends. In spite of the absurdity of the song at a basic level it ended up being as honest and accurate as anything we’ve made, and it took us months to realize that. Usually I hand off my vocal parts to Lily, but this is one of a few moments where my demo vocals remain in the final cut. We are both really really proud of this song. It is not particularly easy for either of us to listen to but we hope that you (!) like it and find some consolation in it (whatever you may be dealing with at this time).”

Previously the band shared a video for the album title track, “Cry Mfer,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Crutch,” which the band described as a “co-dependency anthem.”

Water From Your Eyes are featured on our Covers of Covers 20th anniversary compilation, which is out now via American Laundromat.

My Idea Tour Dates:

4/21/22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

4/22/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway ^

4/23/22 - West Hartford, CT @ University of Hartford



^ CRY MFER Record Release Show

