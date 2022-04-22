 My Idea – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our New Interview with the Band | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 22nd, 2022  
My Idea – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our New Interview with the Band

CRY MFER Out Now via Hardly Art

Apr 22, 2022 By Mark Redfern
My Idea, the duo consisting of Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes), have released their debut album, CRY MFER, today via Hardly Art. Now that the album is out you can stream it here and you can read our new interview with My Idea about the album. Stream the album below and read the interview, which was posted yesterday, here.

Previously the band shared a video for the album’s title track, “CRY MFER,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Crutch,” which the band described as a “co-dependency anthem.” The album’s third single, “Breathe You,” was shared via a video and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s final pre-release single, “Lily’s Phone.”

Water From Your Eyes are featured on our Covers of Covers 20th anniversary compilation, which is out now via American Laundromat.

My Idea Tour Dates:

4/22/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway ^
4/23/22 - West Hartford, CT @ University of Hartford

^ CRY MFER Record Release Show

