My Morning Jacket Announce First Headline Tour Dates in Five Years Brittany Howard Co-Headlines Some Dates

Photography by Silvia Grav



My Morning Jacket have announced their first full on headline tour in five years. Brittany Howard is set to co-headline some of the dates and support will also come from Flock of Dimes, Bedouine, and Durand Jones & The Indications. The dates stretch from late August to early November and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time (with a presale this Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time). The band are partnering with PLUS1 so that $1.00 from every ticket “will go to support non-profits working for environmental justice, racial equity, and securing access to mental health care for all.” Check out all the tour dates below.

My Morning Jacket released a new album, The Waterfall II, last year via ATO after announcing it only a few days earlier. The album was the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall. When that album was released it was said to be part one of a two-part album and five years later they delivered on that promise. While no pre-release singles from the album were shared, when the album was released “Feel You” and “Wasted” both made our Songs of the Week list.

The two albums were recorded at the same time, at a mountaintop studio known as Panoramic House in Stinson Beach, CA. The band considered releasing The Waterfall all at once, in what would be considered a triple album, but decided to split it up. Frontman Jim James came upon one of the album’s songs, opening track “Spinning My Wheels,” at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine and decided to revisit the remaining songs from the Panoramic House sessions.

A previous press release said that the band “hopes that the album might lead others to look beyond what’s human-made in the search for solace and renewal.”

James elaborated: “As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other. We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

In 2019, James released The Order of Nature, a new live album recorded with The Louisville Orchestra in collaboration with conductor/arranger/composer Teddy Abrams, via Decca Gold.

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates:

AUGUST:

27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival



SEPTEMBER:



3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann - TD Pavillion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium ^

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *



OCTOBER:



1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #



NOVEMBER:



2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #



^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes

