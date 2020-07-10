News

My Morning Jacket – Stream the New Album That Was Only Announced Earlier This Week The Waterfall II Out Now via ATO

Photography by Danny Clinch



On Tuesday My Morning Jacket announced a new album, The Waterfall II, saying it was due for release digitally today via ATO. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below. No pre-release singles were shared, so this is your chance to hear the entire album for the first time in one sitting.

The album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall. When that album was released it was said to be part one of a two-part album and five years later they have delivered on that promise. The album will be released on CD and vinyl on August 28.

The two albums were recorded at the same time, at a mountaintop studio known as Panoramic House in Stinson Beach, CA. The band considered releasing The Waterfall all at once, in what would be considered a triple album, but decided to split it up. Frontman Jim James came upon one of the album’s songs, opening track “Spinning My Wheels,” at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine and decided to revisit the remaining songs from the Panoramic House sessions.

A press release says that the band “hopes that the album might lead others to look beyond what’s human-made in the search for solace and renewal.”

James elaborates: “As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other. We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

My Morning Jacket hosted an online listening party for the album last night at 9 p.m. EST on Facebook and YouTube, where fans could hear the whole thing a little early. Then next Wednesday, July 15, the band will be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Last year James released The Order of Nature, a new live album recorded with The Louisville Orchestra in collaboration with conductor/arranger/composer Teddy Abrams, via Decca Gold.

