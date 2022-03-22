News

All





Mykki Blanco Shares Video for New Single “Family Ties” Featuring Michael Stipe Out Now via Transgressive

Photography by Will Creswick



Mykki Blanco has shared a video for his new single “Family Ties.” The song features R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and it is out now via Transgressive. View the Kit Monteith and Krishna Muthurangu-directed video below.

In a press release, Blanco states: “‘Family Ties’ is the first song where I sonically found my voice, and I mean that in a very literal way. It’s the first song in my entire career where I am singing, I don’t rap. I wrote this song about the relationship between my ex-boyfriend and his father that has had bouts of mental illness. When the person you love is going through a situation that you can’t alter in any way, or help or be active in trying to correct it not only hurts them but it hurts you. I think the core meaning of this song is compassion in the face of helplessness.”

Blanco adds: “I have been a fan of Michael Stipe and R.E.M forever. I had his email and ya know it’s one of those things when you acquire a living musical icon’s email and you think, ‘I have this now. but am I ever going to use it? Should I ever use it?’ Falty DL and I took a shot at the moon—I sent him the song because it felt as if in some alternate universe Michael Stipe had already created it. His willingness to perform and be a part of this meant the world to me. I hope to just keep making good art and attracting meaningful circumstances and people that make this life and making music worthwhile. This on so many levels was one of those moments.”

Stipe states: “Mykki has a gorgeous voice, resolute and strong. I’m thrilled to have worked on ‘Family Ties’—I love how the song turned out.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.