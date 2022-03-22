 Mykki Blanco Shares Video for New Single “Family Ties” Featuring Michael Stipe | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Mykki Blanco Shares Video for New Single “Family Ties” Featuring Michael Stipe

Out Now via Transgressive

Mar 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Will Creswick
Bookmark and Share


Mykki Blanco has shared a video for his new single “Family Ties.” The song features R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and it is out now via Transgressive. View the Kit Monteith and Krishna Muthurangu-directed video below.

In a press release, Blanco states: “‘Family Ties’ is the first song where I sonically found my voice, and I mean that in a very literal way. It’s the first song in my entire career where I am singing, I don’t rap. I wrote this song about the relationship between my ex-boyfriend and his father that has had bouts of mental illness. When the person you love is going through a situation that you can’t alter in any way, or help or be active in trying to correct it not only hurts them but it hurts you. I think the core meaning of this song is compassion in the face of helplessness.”

Blanco adds: “I have been a fan of Michael Stipe and R.E.M forever. I had his email and ya know it’s one of those things when you acquire a living musical icon’s email and you think, ‘I have this now. but am I ever going to use it? Should I ever use it?’ Falty DL and I took a shot at the moon—I sent him the song because it felt as if in some alternate universe Michael Stipe had already created it. His willingness to perform and be a part of this meant the world to me. I hope to just keep making good art and attracting meaningful circumstances and people that make this life and making music worthwhile. This on so many levels was one of those moments.”

Stipe states: “Mykki has a gorgeous voice, resolute and strong. I’m thrilled to have worked on ‘Family Ties’—I love how the song turned out.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent