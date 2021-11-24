 Naima Bock Shares New Single “30 Degrees,” Announces Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 24th, 2021  
Naima Bock Shares New Single “30 Degrees,” Announces Tour Dates

New Single Out Now via Sub Pop

Nov 24, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by El Hardwick
London-based artist Naima Bock has shared a new single, “30 Degrees,” her first music release after signing with Sub Pop. In addition, Bock has announced a string of U.K. tour dates for late 2021/early 2022. Listen to the new song and view the full list of dates below.

In a press release, Bock elaborates on “30 Degrees”: “This song came out of the adolescent duality of fear and freedom and deals primarily with goodbyes. The small ones, which feel so big, ‘some final word’ (goodbye to a long-term friendship) and the big ones, ‘the final sigh,’ which can feel so small amidst the clutter of surviving day-to-day.”

“30 Degrees” features production and arrangement from Joel Burton of Viewfinder.

Naima Bock Tour Dates:

2021

Thu. Nov. 24 - London, UK - Village Underground *
Fri. Nov. 25 - London, UK - Ivy House
Sat. Nov. 26 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega *
Sun. Nov. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Mono *
Mon. Nov. 28 - Edinburgh, UK - Mash House *
Wed. Nov. 30 - London, UK - Servant Jazz Quarters $
Thu. Dec. 02 - Liverpool, UK - District *

2022

Mon. Jan. 17 - London, UK - The Lexington (Five Day Forecast)
Fri. Jan. 28 - London, UK - Moth Club

* w/ Porridge Radio
$ w/ Bingo Fury
% w/ The Goon Sax

