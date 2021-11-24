Naima Bock Shares New Single “30 Degrees,” Announces Tour Dates
New Single Out Now via Sub Pop
Nov 24, 2021
Photography by El Hardwick
London-based artist Naima Bock has shared a new single, “30 Degrees,” her first music release after signing with Sub Pop. In addition, Bock has announced a string of U.K. tour dates for late 2021/early 2022. Listen to the new song and view the full list of dates below.
In a press release, Bock elaborates on “30 Degrees”: “This song came out of the adolescent duality of fear and freedom and deals primarily with goodbyes. The small ones, which feel so big, ‘some final word’ (goodbye to a long-term friendship) and the big ones, ‘the final sigh,’ which can feel so small amidst the clutter of surviving day-to-day.”
“30 Degrees” features production and arrangement from Joel Burton of Viewfinder.
Naima Bock Tour Dates:
2021
Thu. Nov. 24 - London, UK - Village Underground *
Fri. Nov. 25 - London, UK - Ivy House
Sat. Nov. 26 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega *
Sun. Nov. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Mono *
Mon. Nov. 28 - Edinburgh, UK - Mash House *
Wed. Nov. 30 - London, UK - Servant Jazz Quarters $
Thu. Dec. 02 - Liverpool, UK - District *
2022
Mon. Jan. 17 - London, UK - The Lexington (Five Day Forecast)
Fri. Jan. 28 - London, UK - Moth Club
* w/ Porridge Radio
$ w/ Bingo Fury
% w/ The Goon Sax
