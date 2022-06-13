 Naima Bock Shares Video for New Single “Campervan” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 13th, 2022  
Naima Bock Shares Video for New Single “Campervan”

Giant Palm Due Out July 1 via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction

Jun 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by El Hardwick
London-based artist Naima Bock has shared a video for her new single, “Campervan.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, Giant Palm, which will be out on July 1 via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction. View the Cassidy Hansen-directed video below.

In a press release, Bock states: “‘Campervan’ is another collaboration between myself and producer Joel Burton. This is a song about the falling apart of a relationship and the bleak impact that it seems to have on us as humans and the renewal that it can provide afterwards. We thought it would be fun to approach the song from a more tongue-in-cheek perspective; Joel’s arrangements draw on western cowboy nostalgia as well as orchestral influences such as ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’ by Joaquin Rodrigo and ‘Pure Imagination’ from the 1971 Willy Wonka film. The process of writing the song was a joyful and creative one, turning something depressing into something that doesn’t take itself too seriously whilst preserving the poignancy and melodrama of heartache.”

In November, Bock shared the album single “30 Degrees.”

Most Recent