Nap Eyes Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Mark Zuckerberg” Snapshot of a Beginner Due Out March 27 via Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain/Paradise of Bachelors

Photography by Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz



Nap Eyes have announced a new album, Snapshot of a Beginner, and shared its first single, "Mark Zuckerberg," via a video for the song (which of course tackles the founder of Facebook). Snapshot of a Beginner is due out March 27 via Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain in partnership with Paradise of Bachelors. Below check out the "Mark Zuckerberg" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.

In a press release the band had this to say about "Mark Zuckerberg": "People are scared of Mark Zuckerberg. You look at him before Congress and think, 'Is this the bogeyman? Is he a CIA plant? Can he read my mind with some sort of God-mode search feature in all my chat transcripts?' This video leads us to believe that Mark wants to enjoy and surveil whatever world he inhabits, whether it's starting a band with ghastly apparitions in the spirit realm or changing size according to his whim while observing natural and urban landscapes with equal awe. He wants you to accept his friend request and let him watch over you. 'When there was only one set of footprints in the sand...'"



Nap Eyes features frontman Nigel Chapman, drummer Seamus Dalton, bassist Josh Salter, and guitarist Brad Loughead. Jonathan Low (Big Red Machine, The National) and James Elkington (Steve Gunn, Joan Shelley) produced Snapshot of a Beginner, which was recorded at The National's Upstate New York Long Pond Studio.

Snapshot of a Beginner Tracklist:

1. So Tired

2. Primordial Soup

3. Even Though I Can't Read Your Mind

4. Mark Zuckerberg

5. Mystery Calling

6. Fool Thinking Ways

7. If You Were In Prison

8. Real Thoughts

9. Dark Link

10. When I Struck Out On My Own

11. Though I Wish I Could

Nap Eyes Tour Dates:

Wed. March 4 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House %

Thu. March 5 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount %

Fri. March 6 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair %

Sat. March 7 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

Sun. March 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts %

Mon. March 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Wed. March 11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle %

Thu. March 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Fri. March 13 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge %

Sat. March 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill %

Sun. March 15 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

Mon. March 16 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater %

Tue. March 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %

Thu. March 19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Fri. March 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %

Sun. March 22 - Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

Wed. March 25 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Fri. March 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Sat. March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

Sun. March 29 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. March 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Wed. April 1 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

Thu. April 2 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Sat. April 4 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

Sun. April 5 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

Mon. April 6 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Wed. April 15 - London, UK @ The Moth Club

Thu. April 16 - Liverpool, UK @ Leaf

Fri. April 17 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

Sat. April 18 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Sun. April 19 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Mon. April 20 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

Wed. April 22 - Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

Thu. April 23 - Brussels, BE @ Volta

Fri. April 24 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11

Sat. April 25 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko



% = w/ Destroyer

