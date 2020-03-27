News

All





Nap Eyes – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review and New Self-Portrait Interview Snapshot of a Beginner Out Now via Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain/Paradise of Bachelors





Nap Eyes have released a new album, Snapshot of a Beginner, today via Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain in partnership with Paradise of Bachelors. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our review of the album (read it here) and earlier this week we posted our Self-Portrait interview with the band’s frontman Nigel Chapman and you can read that here.

Previously Nap Eyes shared Snapshot of a Beginner’s first single, “Mark Zuckerberg,” via a video for the song (which of course tackles the founder of Facebook). Then they shared another song from the album, “So Tired,” via a lyric video. “So Tired” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Mystery Calling,” via a strange video for it.

Nap Eyes features frontman Nigel Chapman, drummer Seamus Dalton, bassist Josh Salter, and guitarist Brad Loughead. Jonathan Low (Big Red Machine, The National) and James Elkington (Steve Gunn, Joan Shelley) produced Snapshot of a Beginner, which was recorded at The National’s Upstate New York Long Pond Studio.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.