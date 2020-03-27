 Nap Eyes – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review and New Self-Portrait Interview | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, March 27th, 2020  
Subscribe

Nap Eyes – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review and New Self-Portrait Interview

Snapshot of a Beginner Out Now via Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain/Paradise of Bachelors

Mar 27, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Nap Eyes have released a new album, Snapshot of a Beginner, today via Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain in partnership with Paradise of Bachelors. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our review of the album (read it here) and earlier this week we posted our Self-Portrait interview with the band’s frontman Nigel Chapman and you can read that here.

Previously Nap Eyes shared Snapshot of a Beginner’s first single, “Mark Zuckerberg,” via a video for the song (which of course tackles the founder of Facebook). Then they shared another song from the album, “So Tired,” via a lyric video. “So Tired” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Mystery Calling,” via a strange video for it.

Nap Eyes features frontman Nigel Chapman, drummer Seamus Dalton, bassist Josh Salter, and guitarist Brad Loughead. Jonathan Low (Big Red Machine, The National) and James Elkington (Steve Gunn, Joan Shelley) produced Snapshot of a Beginner, which was recorded at The National’s Upstate New York Long Pond Studio. 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent