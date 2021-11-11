Nation of Language Announce 2022 North American Tour, Share Lyric Video for “In Manhattan”
A Way Forward Out Now via [PIAS]
Nov 11, 2021
Photography by Piper Ferguson
Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have announced a spring 2022 North American tour in support of their newly-released album, A Way Forward. They have also just shared a lyric video for the album cut “In Manhattan.” View it below, along with the full list of tour dates.
Frontman Ian Devaney elaborates on the visuals for the lyric video in a press release, stating: “I wanted to paint a bit of a grim picture of New York with this video. The song is about contending with the expectation vs. reality of living in a new place that you’ve romanticized for a long time. It was mostly shot in the winter of 2020, so the streets were pretty devoid of people due to both the pandemic and the unforgiving cold. The city without the people feels like a much colder, less welcoming place. Unfortunately, when I watch the footage back, it still romanticizes New York, just in a slightly different way. Really there is no winning. It’ll beat you down and you’ll keep coming back.”
Previously shared singles from A Way Forward are “Across That Fine Line” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “A Word & A Wave” (also a Song of the Week), and “The Grey Commute” (another Song of the Week). The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020.
Nation of Language 2022 Tour Dates:
01/10 - Cologne, DE @ YUCA
01/11 - Antwerp, BE @ TRIX Bar
01/12 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradisio
01/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer
01/15 - Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar
01/16 - Stockholm, SE @ Obaren
01/17 - Oslo, NO @ Bla
01/19 - Berlin, DE @ Lido
01/20 - Zurich, CH @ Kater
01/22 - Barcelona, ES @ Laut
01/23 - Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol
01/25 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
01/27 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club [SOLD OUT]
01/28 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast [SOLD OUT]
01/29 - Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
01/30 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement [SOLD OUT]
01/31 - London, UK @ Lafayette [SOLD OUT]
03/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
03/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/04 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
03/18 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
