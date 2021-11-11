News

Nation of Language Announce 2022 North American Tour, Share Lyric Video for “In Manhattan” A Way Forward Out Now via [PIAS]

Photography by Piper Ferguson



Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have announced a spring 2022 North American tour in support of their newly-released album, A Way Forward. They have also just shared a lyric video for the album cut “In Manhattan.” View it below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Frontman Ian Devaney elaborates on the visuals for the lyric video in a press release, stating: “I wanted to paint a bit of a grim picture of New York with this video. The song is about contending with the expectation vs. reality of living in a new place that you’ve romanticized for a long time. It was mostly shot in the winter of 2020, so the streets were pretty devoid of people due to both the pandemic and the unforgiving cold. The city without the people feels like a much colder, less welcoming place. Unfortunately, when I watch the footage back, it still romanticizes New York, just in a slightly different way. Really there is no winning. It’ll beat you down and you’ll keep coming back.”

Previously shared singles from A Way Forward are “Across That Fine Line” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “A Word & A Wave” (also a Song of the Week), and “The Grey Commute” (another Song of the Week). The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020.

Nation of Language 2022 Tour Dates:

01/10 - Cologne, DE @ YUCA

01/11 - Antwerp, BE @ TRIX Bar

01/12 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradisio

01/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

01/15 - Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

01/16 - Stockholm, SE @ Obaren

01/17 - Oslo, NO @ Bla

01/19 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

01/20 - Zurich, CH @ Kater

01/22 - Barcelona, ES @ Laut

01/23 - Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol

01/25 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

01/27 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club [SOLD OUT]

01/28 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast [SOLD OUT]

01/29 - Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

01/30 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement [SOLD OUT]

01/31 - London, UK @ Lafayette [SOLD OUT]

03/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/04 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/18 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

