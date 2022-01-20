 Nation of Language Make TV Debut Performing “Across That Fine Line” on “Colbert” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 20th, 2022  
Subscribe

Nation of Language Make TV Debut Performing “Across That Fine Line” on “Colbert”

A Way Forward Out Now via [PIAS]

Jan 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language made their late night TV debut playing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They performed the track “Across That Fine Line” from their newest album, A Way Forward. Watch below.

A Way Forward came out last year via [PIAS]. In addition to “Across That Fine Line” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), the album featured the songs “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “A Word & A Wave” (also a Song of the Week), and “The Grey Commute” (another Song of the Week). The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent