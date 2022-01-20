Nation of Language Make TV Debut Performing “Across That Fine Line” on “Colbert”
A Way Forward Out Now via [PIAS]
Last night, Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language made their late night TV debut playing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They performed the track “Across That Fine Line” from their newest album, A Way Forward. Watch below.
A Way Forward came out last year via [PIAS]. In addition to “Across That Fine Line” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), the album featured the songs “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “A Word & A Wave” (also a Song of the Week), and “The Grey Commute” (another Song of the Week). The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Alex Cameron Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Best Life” (News) — Alex Cameron
- Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Looking Backward” (News) — Melody’s Echo Chamber
- Nation of Language Make TV Debut Performing “Across That Fine Line” on “Colbert” (News) — Nation of Language
- Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear Announces Solo Album and Tour, Shares New Single “Shadow in the Frame” (News) — Daniel Rossen, Grizzly Bear
- Asghar Farhadi on his new film ‘A Hero’ (Interview) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.