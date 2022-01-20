News

All





Nation of Language Make TV Debut Performing “Across That Fine Line” on “Colbert” A Way Forward Out Now via [PIAS]





Last night, Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language made their late night TV debut playing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They performed the track “Across That Fine Line” from their newest album, A Way Forward. Watch below.

A Way Forward came out last year via [PIAS]. In addition to “Across That Fine Line” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), the album featured the songs “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “A Word & A Wave” (also a Song of the Week), and “The Grey Commute” (another Song of the Week). The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.