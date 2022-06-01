 Nation of Language Share Cover of The Replacements’ “Androgynous” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 1st, 2022  
Nation of Language Share Cover of The Replacements’ “Androgynous”

A Way Forward Out Now via [PIAS]

Jun 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have shared a cover of the The Replacements’ 1984 song “Androgynous.” The cover will be released on 7-inch vinyl in August, with a surprise single as the B-side. Listen below.

Frontman Ian Devaney states in a press release: “One of the things that made covering ‘Androgynous’ so exciting is that, for me, so much of the original song is carried by Paul Westerberg’s incredible melodies and emotional delivery, and that really leaves a lot of opportunity to imagine new instrumentation. I felt like as long as I was able to channel enough of that emotional power but bring the vocals into my own space, it would be a challenging and worthwhile endeavor.”

The band’s most recent album, A Way Forward, came out last year via [PIAS]. In addition to “Across That Fine Line” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), the album featured the songs “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “A Word & A Wave” (also a Song of the Week), and “The Grey Commute” (another Song of the Week). The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

