Nation of Language Share New Song “A Different Kind of Life”

Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have shared a new song, “A Different Kind of Life,” produced by Nick Millhiser, one half of fellow Brooklyn synth-pop duo Holy Ghost! This is the trio’s first new original music since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Introduction, Presence, which was released back in May. They also released a cover of Pixies’ “Gouge Away” in August. Listen to the song below.

Songwriter/vocalist Ian Devaney speaks a bit on the inspiration behind “A Different Kind of Life” in a press release: “This song first started to come together in the early days of the Trump administration, but was never quite finished and got a bit lost as time went by. When the demo resurfaced during the pandemic, the song struck a chord not just in its intended political context but in the context of so many people losing family members, jobs, or any semblance of normality—whatever might be left of it after the past few years. I had seriously hoped that by the time the song came out it would be slightly less relevant than when I first wrote it, but defeating Trump was always going to be just one step in the fight to make the country a more just and decent place. So, no matter what, the core message still resonates with me deeply.”

Nation of Language consists of Ian Devaney (vocals, guitar, and percussion), Aidan Noell (synth and vocals), and Michael Sue-Poi (bass).

