Friday, August 19th, 2022  
Nation of Language’s Aidan Noell Shares Cover of “Sharevari” Featuring LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang

Produced by Nick Millhiser of Holy Ghost

Aug 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mia Pinjuh
Aidan Noell of Nation of Language has shared a new solo single, a cover of the 1981 techno song “Sharevari” by A Number Of Names. The cover featured Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem and was produced by Nick Millhiser of Holy Ghost. Listen below.

“Making this song became about being someone else for a little while,” states Noell in a press release. “At a time when everything around us is difficult and grating and extremely real, for these six minutes I indulge in a total fantasy—an alternate universe, both of the past and future, that’s mysterious and sexy and fun. Inhabiting that world as a character who is unaffected and cool was a brief and welcome respite for me, and I hope that listening to it can transport others to that place as well.”

Millhiser adds: “Finding ‘Sharevari’ in a $1 bin many years ago was a truly life changing experience for me. Somehow both rigid and loose, menacing but fun, I have in one way or another tried to manifest some small part of its spirit in just about everything I’ve made since. Never did it occur to me, however, to just cover it. But Aidan did. When I heard the demo I knew it would be super fun. It had its own ideas but seemed true to the original and all of its contradictions while adding its own with Aidan’s vocal, which somehow captures the robotic feeling of the original delivery without effects. It sounds like she’s just talking to you and yet it’s…scary. In the best way. Like the original. But not at all like the original.”

Nation of Language’s most recent album, A Way Forward, came out last year via [PIAS].

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

