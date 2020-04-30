News

Need Quarantine Reading Material? – Our Back Issues Are Now 50% Off Over 50 Great Issues Are Available for Only $3.25





In this time of quarantine, we know Under the Radar’s readers are likely hungering for new print issues more than ever. We have plans for some ambitious print issues this year, but those aspirations have been delayed due to COVID-19, as most stores are currently closed and not accepting new magazines and it’s a challenging time to fund the issues with print advertising. In the meantime, we have over 50 great back issues available to tide our readers over and they are now on sale for 50% off. All our print back issues are available for only $3.25 versus the usual $6.50.

We’re not going to lie, running a truly independent indie rock print magazine was already a precarious business prior to the pandemic, but thanks to the coronavirus our revenue is down and government assistance for small businesses has not come through for us as of yet. While we readily acknowledge that in this crisis there are organizations that could use your aid more than us, if you’re in need of reading materials while under lockdown please consider picking up one of our prior issues.

Go here to check out our selection of back issues.

At checkout use the coupon code quarantine when you enter your payment details.

Unless you’re one of our most diehard readers, there’s likely a cool issue you’ve missed, especially as our available back issues stretch all the way back to Issue #2 in 2002. Perhaps you never picked up 2011’s 10th Anniversary Issue (featuring Joanna Newsome and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold on the cover together in a joint interview) or 2016’s 15th Anniversary Issue. Other highlights include 2011’s Music vs. Comedy Issue (in which musicians and comedians interviewed each other, including Patton Oswalt vs. St. Vincent, David Cross vs. Wayne Coyne, Nick Offerman vs. Iron & Wine, and Aziz Ansari vs. TV on the Radio), 2009’s Best of the Decade Issue, and most of our Protest Issues (where we examined the intersection of music and politics, with the issues from 2008, 2012, and 2016 still available). And one of our best issues came out only just last year, the My Favorite Album Issue.

There are issues featuring the following artists on the cover: Vampire Weekend, Jenny Lewis, Charli XCX, Grimes, HAIM, Feist, Flight of the Conchords, Jarvis Cocker, two with Father John Misty (in 2015 and 2017), Tame Impala, Mitski, Courtney Barnett, two featuring St. Vincent (from 2011 and 2014), Interpol, The Dears, two featuring M83 (2011 and 2016), Kamasi Washington, Future Islands, Tegan and Sara, Bon Iver, alt-J, Death Cab for Cutie, Bat For Lashes, and more.

If you want to dive deep into the magazine’s history, we still have some rare copies of 2002’s issue #2 (featuring interviews with The Divine Comedy, Elbow, Death Cab for Cutie, Stereolab, and more) and 2003’s issue #5 (featuring interviews with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Belle and Sebastian, Spiritualized, Broadcast, Broken Social Scene, Super Furry Animals, and more) available. Check out all available back issues here.

While the selection isn’t as robust, digital back issues are only $2.25 and we are continuing to add to our digital back issue selection.

And we promise you that we are hard at work on some interesting new issues that we plan to still put out later this year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.