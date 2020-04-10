News

All





Neil Young Shares COVID-19 Inspired Video for New Version of “Shut It Down 2020” Young and Crazy Horse Perform the Song; Original Version Was on Their Album COLORADO





Prolific folk-rocker Neil Young has reimagined “Shut It Down,” a song off his 2019 album COLORADO, a collaboration with Crazy Horse released by Reprise. He titled this edition “Shut It Down 2020,” which was inspired by fans who were touched on a new level by the lyrics during the COVID-19 crisis. It was shared via a video featuring Young, Billy Talbot, (bass/vocals), Ralph Molina (drums/vocals), and Nils Lofgren (guitar/vocals) performing the song, intercut with footage from the current pandemic. Watch it below.

From his Colorado home, Young has posted livestreamed Fireside Sessions concerts, and with the help of his Archives team, his subscription website NeilYoungArchives.com is available for free access during quarantine.

Young had this to say in a press release: “These are uncertain times. I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, the young and old who we love so much. Sending the best wishes to all the health care and government workers all over the world, to all the scientists who will learn and share with us the best ways to ensure survival in our world challenged. Let’s all work together and stay positive that we will find a way. With love to all, in all walks of life, all political persuasions, all colors. We will succeed working together for the good of our world as we are here together, hanging in the balance of nature.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.