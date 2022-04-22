Neko Case Releases New Compilation Album, Shares Video for New Song “Oh, Shadowless”
Wild Creatures Out Today via Epitaph
Apr 22, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Today, Neko Case has shared a new compilation album, Wild Creatures, which is out today via Epitaph. The album also includes a new song, “Oh, Shadowless.” View the animated video, created by Laura Plansker, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.
Neko Case’s most recent studio album, Hell-On, came out in 2018 via ANTI-.
Wild Creatures Tracklist:
1. I’m An Animal
2. Lady Pilot
3. Halls of Sarah
4. Man
5. Star Witness
6. I Wish I Was The Moon
7. The Next Time You Say Forever
8. Favorite
9. Hell-On
10. Hold On, Hold On
11. Polar Nettles
12. Wild Creatures
13. Furnace Room Lullaby
14. A Widow’s Toast
15. Deep Red Bells
16. This Tornado Loves You
17. Winnie
18. Night Still Comes
19. Maybe Sparrow
20. Things That Scare Me
21. The Tigers Have Spoken
22. Set Out Running
23. Oh, Shadowless
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Birthdays” (News) — Craig Finn, The Hold Steady
- Neko Case Releases New Compilation Album, Shares Video for New Song “Oh, Shadowless” (News) — Neko Case
- My Idea – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our New Interview with the Band (News) — My Idea
- Skinty Fia (Review) — Fontaines D.C.
- Hatchie Shares “The Rhythm” Video + Stream the New Album and Read Our Interview and Review (News) — Hatchie
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.