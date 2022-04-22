News

Neko Case Releases New Compilation Album, Shares Video for New Song “Oh, Shadowless” Wild Creatures Out Today via Epitaph

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Today, Neko Case has shared a new compilation album, Wild Creatures, which is out today via Epitaph. The album also includes a new song, “Oh, Shadowless.” View the animated video, created by Laura Plansker, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Neko Case’s most recent studio album, Hell-On, came out in 2018 via ANTI-.

Wild Creatures Tracklist:

1. I’m An Animal

2. Lady Pilot

3. Halls of Sarah

4. Man

5. Star Witness

6. I Wish I Was The Moon

7. The Next Time You Say Forever

8. Favorite

9. Hell-On

10. Hold On, Hold On

11. Polar Nettles

12. Wild Creatures

13. Furnace Room Lullaby

14. A Widow’s Toast

15. Deep Red Bells

16. This Tornado Loves You

17. Winnie

18. Night Still Comes

19. Maybe Sparrow

20. Things That Scare Me

21. The Tigers Have Spoken

22. Set Out Running

23. Oh, Shadowless

