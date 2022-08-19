 Neko Case Shares Live Video For “I Wish I Was the Moon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 19th, 2022  
Neko Case Shares Live Video For “I Wish I Was the Moon”

Video Released to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Blacklisted

Aug 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Neko Case has shared a live performance video for “I Wish I Was the Moon” from her 2002 album, Blacklisted. Performed at Case’s home studio in Vermont, it has been released to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. View the video and stream the album below.

In April, Case released the compilation album Wild Creatures. Her most recent studio album, Hell-On, came out in 2018 via ANTI-.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

