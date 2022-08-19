News

All





Neko Case Shares Live Video For “I Wish I Was the Moon” Video Released to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Blacklisted

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Neko Case has shared a live performance video for “I Wish I Was the Moon” from her 2002 album, Blacklisted. Performed at Case’s home studio in Vermont, it has been released to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. View the video and stream the album below.

In April, Case released the compilation album Wild Creatures. Her most recent studio album, Hell-On, came out in 2018 via ANTI-.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.