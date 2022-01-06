News

Nell and The Flaming Lips Perform Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand” on “Stephen Colbert” Where the Viaduct Looms Out Now via Bella Union





Last night, 14-year-old singer Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform their cover of Nick Cave’s 1994 song “Red Right Hand” from their recently-released Cave covers album, Where the Viaduct Looms. Watch below.

Nell and The Flaming Lips previously shared a cover of Cave’s 1990 “The Ship Song,” as well as a video for “Red Right Hand.”

The Flaming Lips’ most recent studio album, American Head, came out last year via Warner, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in June, the band released The Soft Bulletin Companion on vinyl for the first time for Record Store Day.

Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.

