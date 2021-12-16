 Nell and The Flaming Lips Share Video for Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 16th, 2021  
Nell and The Flaming Lips Share Video for Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand”

Where the Viaduct Looms Out Now via Bella Union

Dec 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone
14-year-old singer Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips have shared a live performance video for a cover of Nick Cave’s 1994 song “Red Right Hand.” The cover is featured on their newly-released Nick Cave covers album, Where the Viaduct Looms, out now on Bella Union. Watch the video below.

Regarding the new video, Nell states in a press release: “I really loved working on these live videos, shooting this was the first time I had the opportunity to actually play music with the Lips, as we recorded the whole album remotely. Performing live gives the whole thing more energy and I can’t wait to do more.”

Last month, upon announcement of the album, Nell and The Flaming Lips shared a video for their cover of Cave’s 1990 “The Ship Song.”

The Flaming Lips’ most recent studio album, American Head, came out last year via Warner, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in June, the band released The Soft Bulletin Companion on vinyl for the first time for Record Store Day.

Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.

