Neneh Cherry Announces New Album, Shares New Version of “Manchild” Featuring Sia The Versions Due Out June 10 via Republic

Photography by Jurgen Teller



Neneh Cherry has announced the release of a new album, The Versions, which will be out on June 10 via Republic. The album consists of covers of songs from across her catalog performed by a lineup of all female artists. She has shared a cover of her song “Manchild” performed by Sia. Listen to the new cover and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Sia states in a press release: “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene. I saved my pocket money for red filas and dreamt one day we would meet. When I was struggling with my mental health in my early twenties, I somehow ended up in their house being taken care of as if I was one of their own children. I called her husband during a suicide attempt, who had been mentoring me as an incredible music producer, and they gave me all the love I could have dreamt of. I owe them a huge thanks and would sing ‘a-b-c’ for them if they asked. Neneh, my very first queen, Cameron my bonus dad, I love you forever amen!”

Neneh Cherry’s most recent studio album, the Four Tet-produced Broken Politics, came out in 2018 via Smalltown Supersound.

The Versions Tracklist:

1. Buffalo Stance (Robyn feat. Mapei)

2. Manchild (feat. Sia)

3. Woman (feat. ANOHNI)

4. Buddy X (feat. Greentea Peng)

5. Kootchi (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. Sassy (feat. TYSON)

7. Heart (feat. Sudan Archives)

8. Kisses On The Wind (feat. Seinabo Sey)

9. Manchild (feat. Kelsey Lu)

10. Buddy X (Honey Dijon Remix)

