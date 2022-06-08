News

NEU! Announce 50th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, Share Remix of “Hallogallo” NEU! 50! Box Set Due Out September 23 via Grönland





NEU! (Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger) have announced a 50th anniversary box set reissue of their self-titled debut album, which will be out on September 23 via Grönland. The album will also receive a picture disc and cassette reissue on June 17. The box set will feature the band’s debut album along with the albums NEU!, NEU! 2!, and NEU! 75, in addition to the new NEU! Tribute Album, which features reworkings by The National, Idles, Man Man, Mogwai, Guerilla Toss, Alexis Taylor, and more. Listen to the newly-shared remix of “Hallogallo” from the band’s debut, remixed by Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey, below.

Morris states in a press release: “I first heard NEU! sometime late in 1972, not long after the first album came out. I think I got it as a birthday present. I was 15 and obsessed with music that was a bit weird and unusual and NEU! in 1972 certainly fit the bill. I’d never heard anything like it. It was absolutely brilliant. From the first few hypnotic seconds of ‘Hallogallo’ I was hooked. I had no idea who Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger were. There were no interviews in the music papers, but the two tiny photos on the back of the bright red sleeve said all I needed to know. The sound they made was very REAL—alive and emotional. Ambient and driving—it was like they were there in my bedroom with me. Needless to say I played the album endlessly on repeat and bored all my friends to death with how brilliant NEU! were. This was the sort of music I wanted to make. 50 years later you can hear their influence everywhere.”

NEU! Tribute Album Tracklist:

1. Im Glück (The National Remix)

2. Weissensee (Fink Version)

3. Super (Mogwai Remix)

4. 4+1=5 - Alexis Taylor

5. Hallogallo (Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey Remix)

6. Lieber Honig (Yann Tiersen Remix)

7. Super (Man Man Remix)

8. Negativland (Idles Negative Space Rework)

9. Zum Herz - Guerilla Toss

10. After Eight (They Hate Change Cover)

NEU! 50 Vinyl Boxset:

1. LPGRONI / NEU! / NEU!

2. LPGRONII / NEU! / NEU! 2

3. LPGRONIII / NEU! / NEU! 75

4. LPGRONTI / NEU! / Tribute album

5. LPGRONTII / NEU! / Tribute album

6. Stencil

7. Booklet

NEU! 50 CD Boxset:

1. CDGRONI / NEU! / NEU!

2. CDGRONII / NEU! / NEU! 2

3. CDGRONIII / NEU! / NEU! 75

4. CDGRONIV / NEU! / NEU! `86

5. CDGRONT / NEU! / Tribute album

6. Stencil

7. Booklet

