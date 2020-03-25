News

All





New Albums by HAIM, Kelly Lee Owens, JARV IS…, Hinds, and More Postponed Due to COVID-19 Plus Willie Nelson, The Pretenders, DMA’s, and Lady Gaga





With everything going on with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and most spring and summer tours and festivals either postponed or cancelled, it makes sense that musicians are now starting to postpone their albums. This week HAIM, Jarvis Cocker’s new band JARV IS…, Hinds, Kelly Lee Owens, The Pretenders, Willie Nelson, Lady Gaga, and DMA’s have all pushed back the release dates of their upcoming albums. Below are all the details on each.

HAIM:

Los Angeles sister trio HAIM were releasing a new album, Women In Music Pt. III, on April 24 via Columbia. It is now coming out this summer (exact release date TBA). “Due to everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines around the world, we’ve decided it in best to postpone the release of Women In Music Pt. III, to later this summer,” the band wrote on Twitter.

JARV IS…:

Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker has a newish band JARV IS… and their debut album, Beyond the Pale, was due out May 1 via Rough Trade. It’s now coming out September 4.

Here is the band’s full statement:

“Like everyone else we are trying to make sense of this new reality.

So:

1) The release of the album Beyond the Pale has been delayed. It will now be coming out on the 4th of September.

It’s a drag to have to make these changes but we’re sure you understand why they’re necessary. We are looking into ways of doing some kind of 'virtual performances' in the interim. We miss you!

2) The JARV IS… tour has been postponed. New US dates will be announced in the future. The new UK dates are:

Sun-Nov-22 Birmingham O2 Institute

Mon-Nov-23 Manchester Albert Hall

Wed-Nov-25 Glasgow Barrowlands

Fri-Nov-27 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

Sat-Nov-28 Bristol Marble Factory

Mon-Nov-30 London The Roundhouse

(Those who bought tickets for the May UK tour will be able to use them for entry to these shows, obvs.)

IN THE MEANTIME

You can keep fit whilst cooped-up indoors by dancing to’“House Music All Night Long’ – suddenly lines such as ‘Saturday Night Cabin Fever in House Nation’ & ‘Goddam this claustrophobia!’ have taken on a new meaning – but a domestic disco really is quite a pleasant method of passing the time.

Shall we?

Stay safe – we will prevail!

JARV IS… with you - now more than ever”

Hinds:

Spanish quartet Hinds were releasing a new album, The Prettiest Curse, on April 3 via Mom + Pop. The curse will now be broken on June 5.

The band wrote in a statement: “We all need music now more than ever, and we were so excited to release our album next month and share it with you! But right now, things are a bit scary in Spain and the coronavirus is something that is affecting a lot of our loved ones, so for right now we think all of our focus should be on staying safe and staying home, not promoting a new album.

“BUT IT’S OK!! We are still here!! Working everyday! Nobody said it was easy... but we’ve always wanted to release an album in the summer anyways.”

Kelly Lee Owens:

British electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens was releasing a new album, Inner Song, on May 1 via Smalltown Supersound. It is now coming out August 28. “We had lots of plans to bring you this album that are now not feasible due to COVID-19 and also out of solidarity for the thousands of record stores closing their doors to protect the public,” Owens wrote in a statement. “I know so much is uncertain right now for all of us so let’s try to use this as an opportunity to come together in supporting each other in big and small ways.”

Others:

Willie Nelson’s First Rose of Spring has been pushed back from April 24 to July 3. The Glow, the new album by DMA’s, was also due out April 24 and is now coming out July 10. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica is now longer coming out on April 10, but a new release date hasn’t been revealed yet. And finally The Pretenders’ Hate For Sale has been postponed from May 1 to July 17. Don’t be surprised if in the coming weeks other albums are pushed back too.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.