New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue Unite for New Song + ’80s Video Spoof Watch the Video for “Bring Back the Time” Which Pays Homage to Devo, Twisted Sister, Flock of Seagulls, Max Headroom, Madonna, Duran Duran, and More





New Kids on the Block have shared a video for their new single “Bring Back the Time.” The track features the boy band’s upcoming 2022 tour mates Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue, and the accompanying video pays homage to the videos for Journey’s “Separate Ways,” Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran,” Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” Devo’s “Whip It,” Duran Duran’s “Rio,” Billy Idol’s “Flesh for Fantasy,” Madonna’s “Vogue,” Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” and Tony Basil’s “Mickey,” with a special appearance by Max Headroom. Watch the John Asher-directed video below.

In 2018, New Kids on the Block shared the song “80s Baby,” a collaboration with Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty By Nature. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

