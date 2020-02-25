 New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 25th, 2020  
New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

1980s Legends Come to America This September and October for the Unity Tour

Feb 24, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Two electro-pop icons of the 1980s, New Order and Pet Shop Boys, are going on a North American tour together. The just announced co-headlining dates they are calling the Unity Tour see the two bands performing 11 shows across North America in September and October. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Pet Shops Boys released a new album, Hotspot, last month via x2 Recordings Ltd. It includes the singles "Burning the Heather," which featured former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler on guitar, and "Dreamland," which was a collaboration with Years & Years (the band led by Olly Alexander). Regular collaborator Stuart Price produced Hotspot. Pet Shop Boys' previous full-length was 2016's Super.

New Order's last studio album was 2015's Music Complete. Music Complete was the band's first studio album in a decade, their first for their new label Mute, and the first not to feature founding member Peter Hook (but it saw the return of founding member Gillian Gilbert).

Also read our 2015 interview with New Order's Bernard Sumner about Music Complete, as well as our review of the album.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Unity Tour Dates:

09/05 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/09 Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
09/11 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
09/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/15 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/18 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/20 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/24 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/26 George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/30 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

