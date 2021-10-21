News

New Order Announce Livestream of O2 London Show The Show Will Take Place on November 6

Photography by Warren Jackson



New Order have announced that they will make available a livestream of their upcoming sold-out show at the O2 in London. The show will take place on Saturday, November 6, and the stream will be available for 72 hours after stage time on performance day at 4:45 p.m. EST.

Earlier this year, the band released a live album and concert film which captured their 2018 performance at Alexandra’s Place in London.

